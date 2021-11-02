NiMet In Frantic Move To Rescue Nine Kidnapped Workers

…bandits swooped on their staff quarters in Abuja at 2 a.m.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has been thrown into a frenzy following the abduction of top officials of the Agency in Abuja.

The Management of the Agency is said to be working around the clock to ensure that the nine workers, who were kidnapped from their staff quarters at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday by armed bandits, are rescued unharmed.

The General Manager, Public Relations of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Muntari Ibrahim popularly known as “Muntari Kwai” told New Telegraph on the phone that the Agency is working with security agents to rescue the workers.

Ibrahim, who did not disclose the names or identity of the victims, said the effort has been on since the incident happened to rescue them.

Ibrahim, who himself was kidnapped in 2019, disclosed that the kidnappers had stormed the residence of NiMet workers to carry out the kidnap operation.

New Telegraph learnt that the bandits operated for about two hours before making off with the nine staff members.



New Telegraph

