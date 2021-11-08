NIMET Tells Nigerians To Get Set For 3 Days Of Thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted on Sunday that there would be three days of thunderstorms and sunshine across the country from Monday till Wednesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja predicted sunny skies to prevail over the northern parts of the country on Monday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba in the morning hours.

It stated that isolated thunderstorms would also be recorded in the southern parts of Adamawa and Kaduna states later on Monday.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine should prevail over the North-central states during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau and the FCT during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and the coastal cities of the South with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over coastal parts of Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Cross River states during the morning hours,’’ it stated.

NiMet added that there should be isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Osun, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states during the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunny skies are anticipated over the northern parts on Tuesday within the forecast period with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of southern Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

There should be cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North-central states during the morning hours, it stated.

“As the day progresses, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and the FCT.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over inland and coastal cities of southern parts of the country with prospects of isolated thunderstorms in parts of Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Lagos states in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Abia, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta states,’’ it stated.

The weather agency forecasted sunny skies over the northern parts throughout Wednesday.

It further predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine to prevail over the North-central states within the forecast period.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the southern parts should be predominantly cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Delta states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta states, “ it stated.

