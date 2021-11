POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been adjourned till January 19, 2021.

The adjournment came shortly after Kanu’s lawyers staged a walk-out over the refusal of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow some other members Kanu’s legal team gain access into the courtroom.

