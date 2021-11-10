Nnamdi Kanu’s Younger Brother Spotted At Federal High Court Abuja (Photos)

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, one of the younger brothers of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is at the Federal High Court Abuja for the trial of his sibling, ABN TV reports.

Emmanuel Kanu was also at the hearing in October.

ABN TV reports that Kanu Meme arrived at around 8:30am. He posed for a picture with Aloy Ejimakor, a counsel to Nnamdi Kanu. It is not yet clear if the IPOB leader has been brought to court.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has denied journalists access to the courtroom where trial of the detained IPOB leader will be holding.

Kanu, who was re-arraigned before trial Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, is facing a seven-count amended treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/11/prince-kanu-arrives-at-federal-high-court-abuja-photos/

