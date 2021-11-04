NNPC Allays Fears On Ikeja Gas Leakage, Depressurizes Pipeline

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has allayed fears of possible explosion as a result of a leaking gas pipeline within Ikeja, Lagos State.

It said the leakage was due to road construction and rehabilitation activities within the area.

In a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Garba Deen Muhammad, the company said the affected pipeline has since been isolated while the general area cordoned off.

“Preliminary findings indicate that at about 8.40 am, Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, a pipeline gas leakage was reported around Anifowoshe, Ikeja Underbridge, Lagos State.

“The pipeline is a 6-inch gas pipeline supplying gas to Mainland Power Ltd, near Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“The NNPC immediately moved in by engaging Gaslink Ltd, its franchise partner operating the pipeline, mobilised to the location, cordoned off the area and successfully isolated the gas pipeline at Oba Akran Valve pit,” the statement read.

To this end, it urged residents not to panic as necessary safety measures have been put in place to avert any further escalation of the incident.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/nnpc-allays-fears-on-leaking-gas-pipeline-in-lagos/

