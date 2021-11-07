Nollywood Actress, Gloria Mba Survives Car Accident In America (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Gloria Mba has expressed gratitude to God after she survived a car accident, IgbereTV reports.

The mother of two, who now lives in America, where she acts and also works a certified Nurse Assistant, said the accident occurred on Friday, November 5.

Taking to her Facebook page, she wrote;

“I have come to say thank you Lord today. The devil tried but God’s mercy says no. Came out unscathed from this accident. Friday will always be a day to remember, the Lord never leaves his own this I know. Thank you Odogwu chineke”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10216345962521257&id=1820520882

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...