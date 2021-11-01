Notorious Bandit Leader, Dogo Gide, Killed (Photo)

A notorious bandit terrorists leader, Dogo Gide, has been eliminated, PRNigeria has reported.

In March 2018, Mr Gide killed the most notorious bandit of the time, Buharin Daji, and became the kingpin of his territory.

Just the way he killed Mr Buharin Daji, a source told PRNigeria that Mr Gide was shot dead on Sunday by the deputy leader of his group, one Sani Dan Makama.

The slain terrorist had been terrorising many communities in Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina and Kebbi States, over the years.



https://dailynigerian.com/report-notorious-bandit/

