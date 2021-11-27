Man of the people, Man of the year 2021, Obi Cubana buys himself a 2022 Mercedes Benz Maybach S580 guard 4matic bulletproof worth over 250 Million Naria.

Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is a Nigerian Based businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and show killer, he is the chairman and the owner of the popular Cabana groups.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSO9-XTMN7Q

Obi Cubana friend, Man Like Chico took to his Instagram story to share the news of the newly acquired vehicle with Congrats boss @obi_cubana, Its plenty

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.carmart.ng/public/blog/obi-cubana-buys-2022-mercedes-benz-maybach-s580-guard-4matic-bulletproof/

