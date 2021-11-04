Three days after he was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged money laundering, popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has been released

The Anambra-born club owner, who was arrested on Monday, breathed the air of freedom on Thursday evening.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to our correspondent that Cubana had been released.

During his stay with the EFCC, he was quizzed several times over his alleged involvement in money laundering and tax fraud.

https://punchng.com/breaking-obi-cubana-regains-freedom-after-three-nights-in-efcc-custody/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...