THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reportedly confiscated the passport of a popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, who was arrested on Monday for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

It was gathered that the seizure of his travel document was to prevent him from leaving the country while under investigation.

Checks revealed that the anti-graft agency quizzed the Anambra-born social media influencer for the second day on Tuesday at its Abuja, Jabi headquarters.

A source stated, “Obi Cubana has not been released, he is still having quality sessions with investigators over alleged money laundering running into millions of naira and tax fraud.

He will be released when he has satisfactorily responded to all questions relating to his involvement in various illegal deals. As part of investigation, his travel document has been temporarily seized pending the conclusion of investigations.”

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed that the suspect is still in custody, however, said he has no information on the seizure of his passport.

Meanwhile, the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation on Tuesday at three different locations in Calabar, Cross River State.

https://punchng.com/obi-cubana-spends-second-day-with-efcc-passport-seized/

