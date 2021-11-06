Obiano And His Wife Vote At Eri Primary School Aguleri (Pictures)

Aguleri Witnesses Early Voter Turn-Out, As Governor Obiano And Wife Votes

By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano just exercised their constitutional duty by voting.

As early as 9:25 am, they arrived the Eri Primary School, Otuocha 1, polling unit 004 where there are 1162 number of registered voters.

Governor Obiano and wife commended the process by INEC as easier unlike 2019.

They called on eligible voters to come out and perform their civic duty without fear as everywhere is calm and peaceful.



