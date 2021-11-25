OceanGate Announces ₦103 Million Trip To Titanic 12,500ft Below Atlantic Ocean (Pix)

OceanGate Expeditions announced on Tuesday its second annual expedition to the wreck, which will see ‘mission specialists,’ along with researchers, survey the massive ship while inside the company’s submersible Titan.

The Titanic Expedition is conducted as a series of eight-day missions starting in May and ending in June, and each seat costs $250,000.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10235055/New-Titanic-expedition-set-summer-2022-citizen-explorers-visit-famous-ship.html?ito=social-facebook

