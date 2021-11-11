Odili House Invasion: Malami Kicks As Suspect Says He Works For Him

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has refuted a confessional statement of a suspect arrested in connection with the raid on the home of Mary Odili, a justice of the supreme court.

The police, on Thursday, paraded 14 persons in connection with the invasion.

Frank Mba, force public relations officer, said the suspects include a fake chief superintendent of police (CSP), a journalist, and an Islamic scholar.

Mba said 10 other suspects, including two military personnel, are currently at large.

In a statement by Umar Gwandu, Malami’s spokesman, one of the suspects alleged that he was contracted by the AGF.

However, Malami described the confessional statement as “an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversies and public apprehension”.

“With all the competent, high level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the honourable attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the honourable attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant,” the statement reads.

“This is a case of a drowning man scavenging for a dying partner. We are happy to note that investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances and personalities behind the invasion and sponsored campaign of calumny against the honourable attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice.”

While challenging the suspect to present evidence, Malami said the investigation will reveal “those dragging his personality, his name and his exalted office in the dirty politics of disrepute”.

“We asked the suspect to present documents of engagements where he worked as a consultant to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, whether in past or now,” he said.

“Consultant for what? Which activity or assignment? When was he engaged? What were the terms of references for the alleged consultancy service? When was he engaged? Where was he engaged? Which worked has he executed for the honourable attorney-general of the federation and the ministry of justice? For what duration? And for how much?

“We boldly and unequivocally challenge the fake consultant/police officer to come out with answers or responses to these questions to the general public.

“The honourable attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice superintends over and respects the rule of law and will not do anything to undermine the sanctity of his office and that entire judiciary and justice sector.”

On October 30, security operatives — made up of soldiers and police officers — stormed the Abuja residence of the supreme court justice over an allegation that illegal activities were going on there.

The search warrant was granted to one Lawrence Ajodo — identified as a chief superintendent of police — who is now said to be an impostor.

Documents seen by TheCable had revealed that the warrant presented by security operatives to search Odili’s residence bore a wrong address.



https://www.thecable.ng/odili-home-invasion-malami-kicks-as-suspect-says-he-works-for-him

