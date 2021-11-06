Odili’s Home Invasion: NBA Asks FG To Set Up Panel Of Investigation

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Friday vowed to get to the bottom of last raid on the residence of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili.

NBA also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent investigative panel to unravel those behind the incident at the judge’s residence

Mr. Olumide Akpata, President of the NBA made the disclosure while meeting journalists in Lagos. He further noted that if the President fail to act or do the needful legal action will be taken against him.

He said: In the next two weeks, if we don’t see any traction, we have to recaliberate. I have personally asked to see the President of Nigeria. I will follow up on this until I see the president and I am quite certain that I will.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, have separately denied authorising the raid or knowledge of it.

Similarly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Services (SSS), both of which were also linked to the invasion, had denied involvement.

The IGP has also ordered an investigation of his men involved in the incident NBA has however noted that the said policemen appeared to be from the AGF’s office, adding that because the AGF cannot investigate himself, “Malami would be reported to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), if he is indicted by any panel.

“A panel has been set up and a special investigator in person of Dr. Monday Ubani is to lead the investigation of the matter.

Ubani, a former NBA Vice President, will have a two-week mandate to begin to get answers from the government.

Akpata further disclosed that the Magistrate who signed the search warrant executed on Justice Odili’s house is under investigation by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“If it means getting an ex parte order to make sure this never happens again, we will,” Akpata vowed.

He added: “As I speak to you, letters are being written to the President, National Assembly in the need to set up a panel and if we don’t get action in two weeks, then we will execute our plan B.

https://independent.ng/breaking-nba-asks-fg-to-set-up-panel-of-investigation-on-odilis-home-invasion/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

