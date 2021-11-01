Online Poll: Dr. Maduka Recieves ‘Certificate Of Return’. Projected For Victory (Pix)

Online Poll: Dr. Maduka Recieves ‘Certificate of Return’, Projected for Victory Nov6 | #IgbereTV

… Says Nobody Will Pay School Fees In Anambra State Again

A renowned Nigerian philanthropist and the Candidate of Accord Party in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, Dr. Godwin Maduka on Monday received ‘Certificate Of Return’ in Abuja, the Nation’s capital.

Recall that Dr. Maduka on Sunday emerged as Anambra Governorship People’s Choice in an online poll conducted by IgbereTV and monitored by News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Dr. Maduka who is projected for victory in the November 6th Governorship election defeated Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Valentine Ozigbo of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Senator Andy Uba of All Progressive Congress, APC.

The prestigious award is Endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute.

The certificate was presented to him by the Executive Director of Igbere TV, Emeh James Anyalekwa when he led crew of the popular online medium and other journalists to pay him a visit in Abuja.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Dr. Maduka said he is hungry to change the narrative of the people of Anambra State.

He said nobody in Anambra State will pay school fees again and promised to continue changing the lives of people.

He revealed that he will replicate his grass to grace story in Anambra State.

Dr. Maduka further appreciated Igbere TV for the nomination and thanked Nigerians who voted for him ahead of other candidates and assured that he will not disappoint when he finally emerges as Anambra State Governor on Saturday.

Recall that a renowned Philanthropist, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) and Former Rivers State first lady, Dame Judith Amaechi, were also voted ‘Man of the Year’ and ‘Woman of the Year’ respectively.

Governor Seyi Makinde Of Oyo State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom were also voted Governors of the Year in different categories.

The prestigious Igbere TV Leadership & Excellence Awards is the nation’s well-publicised and most anticipated media award event, organised by the foremost African community TV/Online News platform, Igbere Television.

The Leadership Excellence Awards recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.

