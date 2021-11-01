Oshoala scores a brace & provides an assist as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 8-1

Asisat Oshoala scored a brace and provided an assist as league leaders Barcelona Femeni beat second placed Real Sociedad 8-1 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff this afternoon. Oshoala’s 2 goals propelled her clear at the top of the goal scorers chart with 10 goals this season.

Real Sociedad piled on the pressure from the beginning of the match, but it was Barca that took the lead in the 3rd minute when Fridolina Rolfo seized on a rebound from a corner to make it 1-0.

In the 9th minute Sandra Panos, on her 200th cap in the Barca goal, rushed out of her area and cleared the ball from an onrushing Sociedad player, but her clearance fell to Sanni Franssi and the Sociedad striker hit a long range shut that sailed into the empty Barca goal (1-1).

Then Barcelona took charge.

Deadly winger, Caroline Graham Hansen ran the Real Sociedad defence ragged, but her shot was deflected out of the area. The deflected ball fell nicely for Lieke Martens on the right wing and she played a long range pass to Asisat Oshoala who had snuck in behind the left post and Oshoala headed the ball down and into the Sociedad net to give Barca a 2-1 lead in the 23rd minute.

Oshoala got her second 9 minutes later off a beautiful assist by Alexia.

Barca went into the half time break with a 3-1 lead and the coach rang the changes as usual after the break.

Oshoala became the assist provider as Lieke Martens got her first goal of the afternoon in the 62nd minute.

Jenni Hermoso, who came on in the 59th minute to replace Fridolina Rolfo, scored in the 65th minute after a beautiful tiki taka passing move by Barca. Torre scored an own goal in the 84th minute and Martens got her second of the day in the 87th minute to give Barca a 7-1 lead.

Claudia Pina, who came on for Oshoala in the 72nd minute, wrapped up scoring with Barca’s 8th in the 92nd minute.

Barcelona had been a victim of the curse of the international break as Mariona got injured while playing for Spain and Bruna Vilamala got an ACL injury while playing for the Spanish Under 23s. Before the match the Barcelona team wore a warm up shirt on which was written, “Cheers Bruna” in Catalan.

A presentation was also made to Sandra Panos to mark her 200th game for Barca.

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeH56at94JU

