Oshoala Scores Again As Barcelona Beat Eibar 3 – 0

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Eibar 0-3 FC Barcelona

Nine wins out of nine in the Liga Iberdrola with all Saturday’s goals coming in the first half

www.fcbarcelona.com

01:32PM SATURDAY 06 NOV

The Barça women have continued their relentless march through the 2021/22 season with a 3-0 victory at Eibar on Saturday with goals from Crnogorcevic, Oshoala and Jenni Hermoso, all in the first half. There were chances aplenty to extend on that lead after the break, but it didn’t happen.

Great first half

Eibar had the first clear chance when Cata Coll saved a well-struck free kick, but it was the Catalans who dominated the play and they eventually made that count in the form of goals.

Ana Crnogorcevic headed in a Lieke Martens cross after 19 minutes, and it was Martens again who served Oshoala’s eleventh goal of the current league campaign. The Dutch international capped a fabulous first half by also playing a key role in the build-up to Jenni Hermoso’s goal just before the break.

Danger but no goals

Barça Femení came close on several occasions to adding to the three goals in the first half. María León sent one strike skimming wide of the post, Claudia Pina’s powerful effort was saved by Noelia and a number of other chances went begging, but the three points were already more than secure.

MATCH STATS

Eibar: Noelia, Ane Pérez (Aida Esteve, min 68), Queralt, Elba Vergés, Adt (Morera, min 59), Arene (Arola, min 59), Ruth, Gantxegi, Ane Campos, Sara Navarro (Kundananji, min 59) & Sheila.

Barça Femení: Cata, Jana, Martía León, Marta (Irene Paredes, min 68), Leila, Patri (Melanie, min 59), Aitana, J. Hermoso, Crnogorcevic, Oshoala (Engen, min 59) & Martens (Pina, min 59).

Goals: 0-1, Crnogorcevic (min 19); 0-2, Oshoala (min 24); 0-3, Jenni Hermoso (min 38).



https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/womens-football/news/2340226/womens-football-eibar-0-3-fc-barcelona

The match wasn’t shown live, which annoyed some Barca supporters.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...