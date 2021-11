The owner of the 21 Storey Building that collapsed in Ikoyi is Olufemi Adegoke Osibona. He is one of the finest property investors in Nigeria. Since the unfortunate incident this morning, many people have been for his whereabouts. GISTMASTER gathered that emergency rescue team are doing their best to ensure safety of more lives at the scene of the collapse.

Osibona is a wealthy businessman and the name of his property company is Fourscore Homes.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...