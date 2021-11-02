Osinbajo Tell Nigerian Youth To Quit Complaining, Move On In Spite Of Challenges

The Vice President said the youths must build the future they desire by focusing on what is right.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has charged Nigerian youths to quit complaining about the country’s challenges. He, instead, urged them to move on.

He gave the charge on Monday during the National Youth Conference marking the 2021 African Youth Day in Abuja.

“The future will be what we make of it. Reject the temptation to inherit the biases and prejudice of your parents. Seize your opportunities to contribute your own quota to Nigeria.

“Seek the path of self-actualisation. Let the Nigerian dream be at the heart of what you do. Quit complaining. Move on. No matter what, move on!” he said.

According to him, building a nation is an inter-generational endeavour that requires the input of all, hence the need for youths to be innovative.

“Youth is the golden age of man. Remember, progress is not made by looking back. You are at the most developed time in the history of the world.

“The future will be defined by your innovation. The new Nigeria you seek is defined by a progressive spirit and not prejudices,” Osinbajo added.

On the agitation for leadership, he said Nigerian youths should explore the right channels in communicating their grievances rather than resort to destruction and violence.

Osinbajo admitted that there is a growing tension between the youths and the government. The VP, who admitted that it is normal for people to feel disenchanted towards their leaders, however, noted that such disenchantment must be expressed and resolved peacefully.

He assured them that the government is striving to provide a favourable environment for the youths to thrive in their chosen endeavours.

The signing of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari three years ago is an indication of this administration’s willingness to carry the youth along in governance, he added.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/11/01/quit-complaining-move-on-in-spite-of-challenges-osinbajo-charges-nigerian-youths/

