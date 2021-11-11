Osun PDP Leaders After A Closed-Door Meeting Held In Oyinlola’s Country Home (Photos)

#OSUN: OSUN PDP AS A FAMILY

As the reconciliation move to solidify the Osun State PDP as one big family continues, few stakeholders of the party in the State including the State Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, the immediate past Chairman of the party in the State, Hon Soji Adagunodo, Chief Ajeigbe, Chief Faseru, Prof Wale Oladipo,, the former deputy governor of Osun State, Chief Mrs Erelu Olusola Obada, and the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola met today at Okuku, the country home of Prince Oyinlola.

We bless God as we’re gradually having a united PDP as a family in Osun State.

Details later.

