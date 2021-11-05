Owner Of The 21 Storey Building That Collapsed In Lagos Featured On TVC (Throwback)

The Managing Director/CEO of Fourscore Homes, Olufemi Osibona spoke on the challenges and prospects of the real estate sector in Nigeria amidst issues of surging rents, housing deficits, and over-regulation in a throwback video with TVC.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MVsgzdEt9o

