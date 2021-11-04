How often is it for a soldier to retreat from the battle front when it gets hot. This seem to be one of those narratives as this youth leader takes the same step.

The youth leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State has resigned from the ruling party. HGS Media Plus gathered.

The youth leader Hon, Akende Dewua in Mbachohon Council Ward, Gwer West Local Government Area of the State tendered his resignation letter.

The letter was addressed to the APC Chairman of the ward. According to the letter, “Dear sir, Are you aware that there is crisis in the APC? Oya take your broom, I no do again.”



Source: https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/11/03/oya-take-your-broom-i-no-do-again-benue-apc-ward-youth-leader-resigns/

