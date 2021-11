A music band made up of four white musicians have rebranded Psquare’s hit song ‘chop my money’.

The band who performed the music on stage turned the popular song to countryside music.

One of the Psquare brothers, Paul Okoye shared the video on his Instagram page, hailing the band.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Somewhere in Texas ���”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsCgFhs2zE/

Watch below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHeu3zd39AM

