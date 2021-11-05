Oyo APC Crisis: Buni Meets Stakeholders Today

THE caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally seized the initiative to intervene in the crisis trailing the state congress conducted last weekend in Oyo State.

A party source told Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday that Yobe State governor and chairman of the caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, had invited chieftains of the party to a meeting scheduled for today.

At the end of the congress held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium last Saturday, former commissioner for land and housing, Isaac Omodewu, emerged as the chairman.

The congress, which was twice postponed, was, however, boycotted by certain chieftains of the party in the state.

Among those who boycotted the congress were Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare; chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande; Senator Ayoade Adeseun, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin; the 2019 governorship standard-bearer in the state, Mr Adebayo Adelabu; former Secretary to State Government, Sharafadeen Alli; Dr Azeez Adeduntan and Mr Joseph Tegbe.

Others were Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Niyi Adeagbo, Mrs Folake Oshinowo, Gbenga Olayemi, Kola Olabiyi, Wasiu Owolabi, Ambali Abiodun and Olalekan Kazeem, among others.

A party source told Nigerian Tribune that former Oyo State governor and chieftain of the party, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, met with Governor Buni at his private residence in Abuja last night, ahead of today’s meeting with stakeholders fixed for the party’s national secretariat.

