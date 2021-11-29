P-Square: It’s Too Late For Peter And Paul – Opinion

I think it’s too late for Peter and Paul (psquare)

They were the deal after the era of 2face, but greed got a hold of them… Just too bad.

The duo who sang various hits songs that gained international recognitions would have put their name in the hall of fame, by winning grammies ( yes, they had it coming) but they let their emotions ruin it all.

Who don’t know psqauare?

Rnb, pop, hiphop abi na party jam?

Quality videos and dance choreography.

However their break up paved the way open for a lot of upcoming artist, maybe we won’t have been hearing the name fireboy today or omah lay or rema.

just maybe wizkid might not have won his first Grammy award.(not when the duos are still there at the top)

Just maybe burna boy might still have been underated, because the bigs shots psquare are there holding the number one spot

Hearing the news of their reunion gave us joy, but still we all know the game have changed.

Their era is somehow long passed!

Am afraid to say, Peter and Paul held their career down with their own hands and I see nothing much left for them in the present nigeria music industry filled with youngsters with different beats, voice and styles.

Making comebacks it’s not easy, especially when it’s this long, if not ask 2face and Duncan mighty how e dey be .

Psquare songs are good, no doubts but Times have changed.

We are talking about two “married men” with wife’s and kids competing with this Young folks out here afresh, it won’t be easy.

just an opinion

