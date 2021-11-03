Pain During Sex! – Nairalander Who Married A Virgin Wife Cries Out

Hello my Nairalanders,

I will go straight to the point and won’t waste your time. I just recently got married let say 3weeks now, my wife was a virgin when I met her and we didn’t have sex not until our wedding night. On the wedding night, I couldn’t penetrate in as it was difficult for both of us because she always feels serious pain anytime I tried to enter. Finally I was able to enter on the third day, even at that it was just the small part of penise that was able to enter but mehn she scream so loud but sha I could confirm the blood.

After that we’ve had series of love making and I always go slow as I know that’s her first time, but anytime am about to go in, she always feel pain both during and after sex. Sometimes the pain will reduce and while atimes the pain will be so much that I will have to stop the love making as I couldn’t take it while seeing her in pain, she would want me to continue because she wants to satisfy me and because I could wait all this while without having sex.

Before our wedding, we decided to do some check up for any kind of infection so as not to take any chances for anything that would ruin our sexual life, and we were treated accordingly. After this experience of pain, we had to surf the net to know what could cause the pain, and some of the results and things that could lead to can be pain during sex are: genitals wart, lesion, blisters around the genitals, scratching and having burning sensation around the genitals etc I checked her vagina to see if there’s such I didn’t find any and she also claims she doesn’t scratch or experience any burning sensation.

Pls to all the doctors in the house and to those that have had such experience pls help this guy and his wife. I was on celibacy for two years o and now that I’m ready to enjoy sex now this one come dey show up.

