‘Painful Menses. Please Help!’

As far as I could remember, I’ve always had very painful menstruation. To a point that it affects my ability to work or be productive.

Painkillers hardly work, so it’s about 4-7 days of Pre menstrual cramps +5 day period of agony. Almost two weeks every month. Sometimes I fall sick during or after my period.

I talked to my doctor. I was thinking family planning pills might pause my periods for sometime. But he said no they don’t. He advised I be taking painkillers prior to my period and I have ulcer.

I’m tired. NL doctors, what can I do?

