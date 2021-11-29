Passengers Stranded At Rigasa Train Station Kaduna As Booking App Stops Working (Pix)

Aure Nakeso Shared:
“Today at Rigasa train station, the booking app stopped working since friday due to an upgrade and people are scared to travel by road. Train ticked of 2600 is now 10k above at black market price. This is Nigeria.”
Aure Nakeso Shared:
“Today at Rigasa train station, the booking app stopped working since friday due to an upgrade and people are scared to travel by road. Train ticked of 2600 is now 10k above at black market price. This is Nigeria.”
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.