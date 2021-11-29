Passengers Stranded At Rigasa Train Station Kaduna As Booking App Stops Working (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News 

Aure Nakeso Shared:

“Today at Rigasa train station, the booking app stopped working since friday due to an upgrade and people are scared to travel by road. Train ticked of 2600 is now 10k above at black market price. This is Nigeria.”

