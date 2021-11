Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church has lost his wife,Pastor Nomthi, a South African. Her death was announced on his instagram page.

Odukoya lost his first wife,Pastor Bimbo Odukoya in a sosoliso airline crash in 2005.

GISTMASTER gathered that Odukoya and Pastor Nomthi had two children together before she passed on. According to information gathered, the cause of her death is Cancer. She had been battling it in the past two years.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...