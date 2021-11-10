Paul Okoye Snubs Wife On Her Birthday, Peter Sends His Wishes

“WE NOW KNOW THE REAL DEVIL”, fans react as Paul Okoye snubs his wife on her birthday while his brother, Peter Okoye showers her with birthday wishes, WonderTV Media reports.

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye from the defunct music group P-Square who is known professionally as Rude Boy has left his fans speechless after he snubbed his wife, Anita Okoye on her 33rd birthday which was on the 8th of November, 2021.

Anita Okoye who turned 33 years on 8th November, 2021 took to her social media platforms to celebrate herself for adding another year to her years.

Friends, family and well-wishers trooped to her comment sections to shower her with goodwill messages while some posted her pictures to celebrate her.

Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr P, a brother to Paul Okoye took to his verified Instagram story and posted a picture of Anita Okoye with goodwill messages.

Paul Okoye’s fans were in shock as their favorite singer did not acknowledge his wife’s birthday. While some wonder if the couple is still in marriage, others concluded that Paul is the black sheep in the Okoye’s family.

Recall that on Friday 20th August, 2021, a divorced petition filed by Anita Okoye surfaced online. In the petition, Anita requested the dissolution of her marriage with Paul Okoye.

According to the petition filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Anita cited “irreconcilable difference” as her reason, asking her man to challenge it if he feels disgruntled.

There was a rumour that Anita accused her husband, Paul Okoye of impregnating their domestic staff.

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

In 2019, she was accused by a popular aphrodisiac vendor of buying items to keep her marriage together. The vendor later took down the story from Instagram.

During the divorce saga, Paul flew to the USA to spend time with his family while awaiting his show in the same country. While being with his family, he only posted pictures of himself with his children without his wife. His wife also posted videos of herself with their children without Paul in the scene.

Anita is currently based in the United States of America with their three children, Andre, Nathan and Nadia while Paul Okoye is based in Nigeria.



