PDP Convention: Why Igbo Presidential Hopefuls Shunned Parade Of Posters

Indications have emerged that South -East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopefuls tactically shunned the parade of campaign posters during Saturday’s national convention of the party because of the uncertainty over the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket.

The convention at Eagle Square, Abuja, attracted leaders of the main opposition party from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In what looked like a carnival, some of the party faithful stormed the venue displaying posters and banners of their choice candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

Those whose posters were seen at the convention ground included ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; ex-Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed; and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal. All the four are from the North.

Incidentally, there were no posters announcing the presidential ambition of any prospective candidates from the South-East laying claim to the party’s ticket on the basis that 2023 will be the turn of the region to produce the President.

The clamour for the zoning of the ticket to the South- East has been very loud and has been partly responsible for the unrest in the region.

In the build-up to the convention, ex-Anambra State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 election Peter Obi and ex-President of the Senate Anyim Pius Anyim, were touted for the ticket.

However, the conspicuous absence of their posters and supporters have left many wondering whether they are still interested in the project. Ex-Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, wrote on his Twitter handle: “At the PDP convention, Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Kwankwaso and Saraki dominated the arena with presidential posters.

No Igbo man even shared a leaflet.” Chidoka was disappointed that a region which made so much noise about zoning and power rotation swinging in its favour didn’t expressed its readiness to contest the 2023 presidential poll like others from other regions did at the convention.



https://www.newtelegraphng.com/pdp-convention-why-igbo-presidential-hopefuls-shunned-parade-of-posters/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...