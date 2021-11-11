Peter Obi Can’t Achieve Anything Politically Till He Returns To APGA – Victor Oye

Victor Oye: Peter Obi Can’t Achieve Anything Politically Unless He Returns To APGA

Victor Oye, national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in 2019 election, Peter Obi “cannot achieve anything” unless he returns to the party on whose platform he was elected as Governor of Anambra state in 2006 and spent two terms in office, IgbereTV reports.

In an interview on Arise TV, Oye accused Obi of reneging on his “vow” on never leaving APGA “until death do them apart”. He claimed that Obi has “never achieved anything ever since”.

Oye said in the interview;

“If Obi wants to achieve anything politically, he should come back to APGA.

“Go to Anambra state, workers are paid every 25th to 27th of the month. No government since Peter Obi till now have failed in that responsibility. Remember that Peter Obi was in APGA, and he performed superlatively when he was in APGA, but the moment he left, the APGA spirit left him, and he never achieved anything ever since.

”If he wants to achieve anything politically, he should come back to APGA. Then we’ll now reignite the APGA spirit in him. That’s how it’s done. Let him continue going from pillar to pole. He cannot achieve anything because APGA gave him a platform, and he took a vow that he’ll never leave APGA until death do them apart.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1405737/victor-oye-peter-obi-cant-achieve-anything-politically-unless-returns-apga/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...