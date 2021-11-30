PFN Kicks Against Payment Of ₦5,000 To ‘Poor Nigerians’

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has kicked against plans by the Federal Government to pay the sum of N5,000 to the ‘poorest of the poor’ in the country to cushion the effect of the proposed subsidy removal next year.

In a statement by the PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, nothing good will come out of the scheme as it will be another cesspool of corruption where government officials will only use to enrich themselves.

The PFN added that removing fuel subsidy would not only worsen the suffering of majority of Nigerians, but an increase in fuel price which will come with the subsidy removal, will trigger tension and crises in the country.

Bishop Oke added that such a move could paralyze the nation’s economy if not handled with utmost care.

“The planned introduction of N5,000 for 40 million poor Nigerians is to create a cesspool of corruption,” the PFN said.

“How do you define the poor? They, mostly, don’t use telephones. They, mostly, don’t have bank accounts. How will the money get to them?

“The cost of transportation for human and goods across the country will skyrocket and other things connected which will have a spiral effect on general living standard of the populace; the suffering will be multi-dimensional.

“Please, let all stakeholders be sensitive to this avoidable path and do the needful.”

“Without begging the issue, there should be well defined palliative measures in place that can cushion the effect of the hardship being experienced by Nigerians, especially the commoners.

“One is not talking about political palliatives that never last. We’ve seen enough of such.

Oke added that though the PFN would always support policies that would enhance good governance, the government should put in place tangible palliative measures that could ameliorate the hardship being experienced.



https://newsroundtheclock.com/pfn-kick-against-payment-of-n5k/

