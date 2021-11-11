Phone Snatchers Stab Young Man To Death In Delta (Photo)

A young man identified as Samuel has been stabbed to death by suspected phone snatchers in Delta state, IgbereTV reports.

The incident happened behind God-Grace Ministry in Jesse Town, Ethiope West Government LGA on Wednesday evening, November 10.

It was gathered that the assailants demanded for his phone but the deceased refused to hand it over to them hence they stabbed him to death.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Akpe Wilson wrote;

“In an attempt to snatch Tecno Phone of 20k, Jesse boys has stabbed this Innocent Soul to death behind God-Grace Ministry Jesse Town, between 6:30pm – 7:00pm today

RIP Samuel”

