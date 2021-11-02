Photos Of Oluwo Of Iwo And Femi Osibona At The Ikoyi Building Weeks Before Collapse

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, early last month, went on an assessment tour alongside developer, Femi Osibona to the building that collapsed yesterday.

This was shared via facebook by Telu Initiatives-Greater Iwo Empire on October 9, 2021.

Oluwo on an assessment visit to one of the best Africa Homes, under construction by the renowned developer, Femi Osibona of Fourscore Homes in Gerald road, Ikoyi. The 22 storey building 360 degree home is an access to have a full capacity glance at the whole heart of lagos.

Femi Osibona is one of the pride of African in giving the continent an enviable outlook. Getting apartment in centre Lagos is as prestigious as those of advanced countries

