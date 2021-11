James Harrison The “Man With The Golden Arm”

After needing 13 liters of blood for a surgery at the age of 13, a man named James Harrison pledged to donate blood once he turned 18.

It was discovered that his blood contained a rare antigen which cured Rhesus disease.

He has donated blood a record 1,000 times and saved 2,000,000 lives.

