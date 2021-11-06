Photos Of Tinubu Praying On A Chair In A Mosque

Photos of Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu seated on a chair while praying inside a Mosque went viral and has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who began to consider his fitness level, if he decides to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections, IgbereTV reports.

The former governor of Lagos State recently returned to Nigeria after weeks in London during which he underwent surgery on his right knee.



https://igberetvnews.com/1405333/photos-bola-tinubu-praying-chair-mosque-spark-reactions/

