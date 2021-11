Smartphone brand TECNO launches her latest exclusive smartphones and accessories store in Lagos.

The newly TECNO store is located at number 5 Oba Akran, Ikeja Lagos and it’s established to sell exclusively TECNO phone’s and accessories at the best possible price.

Popular radio personality and comedian Nedu and other dignitaries were present at the opening today.

Check out some of images from the grand opening.

