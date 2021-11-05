Plantain Shared As Souvenirs To Guests At A Lagos Party (Photos, Video)

A Lagos woman, Hajia Wazeelah with Instagram handle @Poshgbemy has shared this funny and suprising video of the gifts of a Plantain being shared to them as guests in a Lagos Party which seems so usual.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1UlyBwVcN0

Probably the Celebrants have large plantain farm and doesn’t want them to waste. It’s interesting. Some people may read ulterior motives to this though, but who doesn’t like fried plantain as Dodo on rice? Smile.

Expect anything as gifts in Nigeria.

See people reactions to this below.

Sources: Instablog
https://www.instagram.com/p/CV5f8DkLgl0/?utm_medium=copy_link

Poshgbemy

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CV4ieztI-Ss/?utm_medium=copy_link

