Poco Lee In Tears As Bellashmurda Performs At Wizkid’s Concert (Video)

Poco Lee Breaks Down In Tears As BellaShmurda Performs At Wizkid’s Concert (Video)

Nigerian Dancer Poco Lee broke down in tears as Wizkid brought BellaShmurda out to petform at Wizkid’s concert in O2 Arena, London, IgbereTV reports.

He shared the video of the performance on his Instagram handle with the caption;

“Thank you lord my year is made Literally crying posting this!! Keep going higher my bro @bella_shmurda From 02 to more bigger stages!!! Thank you @wizkidayo Big love

#ojo2dworld”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CW4Gs_fI7oz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video of Poco Lee crying, below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aClPT-OqhpI

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...