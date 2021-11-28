Police Arrest Immigration Officer, Abdullahi Usman Linked To Odili’s Home Invasion

The police have arrested one Abdullahi Usman, a senior immigration officer, over his alleged role in the invasion of the residence of Mary Odili, a supreme court judge.

On October 29, security operatives invaded the Odili residence in Abuja to enforce a search warrant issued by a magistrate court in Abuja over allegations of illegal activities happening at the house.

Documents seen by TheCable, however, revealed that the warrant presented by the security operatives bore a wrong address.

On November 11, the police paraded 14 persons in connection with the invasion.

Frank Mba, police public relations officer, while parading the suspects, accused them of forging documents that were used in securing a search warrant.

Among those arrested are Lawrence Ajodo, said to be a “fake police officer”; Stanley Nkwazema, identified as a journalist, and an Islamic scholar.

However, THISDAY newspapers refuted the claim that Nkwazema works for the media organisation.

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, has also denied being responsible for approving the search on the Odili residence.

According to the Punch, Mba confirmed the arrest of the immigration officer while adding that all the suspects will be arraigned in court in Abuja this week.

“Yes, it is true. An immigration officer was also arrested. Approval has been given for all suspects to be arraigned,” Mba said.

