Police Arrest Kidnap Suspects In Abia, Recover Military Camouflage, Arms (Photos)

Abia state police command has arrested six suspected kidnappers who terrorized the people of Abia and environs, ABN TV reports.

Police Commissioner in the state, CP Janet Agbede while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Umuahia gave names of the suspects as Shalom Chijioke Timothy 32, Favour Samson 27, Uchemadu Charles 32, Ikenna Nwabekee 21, Chinyere Ochieze 22, and Udochi David aka Blb MAGED 24. The suspects are all male.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNhcT-6Rufo

She said, “On 18 October, 2021 at about 1900hrs, one Okezie Tony Uche “m of Okpulo Umuobu in Aba was kidnapped along Okpulo-Umuobu road. Investigation revealed that he was taken to Aro-Okpuala bush in Osisioma LGA. Upon the payment of Eight hundred thousand naira as ransom, he was released by the Kidnappers on 21 October, 2021.

“The same kidnappers also kidnapped one Maduabuchi Ezekwe ‘m of Glass Force area Aba and held him, hostage, in Udochi David house (being one the suspects) at Umuehiukwu Osokwa, Osisioma LGA.

“They also collected a ransom of one million, seven hundred and Sixty-two thousand Naira (NI.762million) before his release. Intelligence information led to the arrest of one Shalom Chijioke Timothy m of Onicha Ngwa, in Obingwa Local Government Area, Abia State and Favour Samson ‘m of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Rivers State.

She stated further that on 5 November, 2021, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) stormed a hideout in Okpulo Umuobu Community Aba where they arrested Uche Charles, a native of Umuakatawu in Obingwa LGA, Abia State, Ikenna Nwabekee, a native of Okpu Umuobo Aba, Chinyere Ochieze a native of Okpu Umuobo Aba and Udochi David aka Bishop a native of Umeuhiukwu Osokwa in Osisioma LGA, Abia state

She listed the exhibits recovered to include, two pump action guns, eight live cartridges, three (3) machetes, one military camouflage, four (4) assorted GSM phonics, two (2) SIM cards, and one ATM card

According to her, the suspects confessed to being members of a seven-man gang that Kidnapped Okezie Anthony Uche on 18 October, 2021.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/11/police-arrest-kidnap-suspects-in-abia-recover-military-camouflage-arms-photos-video/

