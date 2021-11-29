Police Order People To Vacate Barracks Near Jos Prison

EXCLUSIVE: Jail Break: Police Authorities Order People To Vacate Barracks Near Jos Prison Amid Fears Of Planned Attack, Attempt To Free Detained Fulani Bandits.

Everyone had been asked to leave the barracks amid fears of an attack, especially as the police division has about six Fulani bandits in detention.

There are indications that after Sunday’s attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre (prison) in Jos, Plateau State, a police division/barracks nearby will be attacked next, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The prison facility, which is close to Rantya Police Division/Barracks at State Low-cost in Jos, on Sunday evening came under attack from gunmen suspected to be bandits, with residents saying they could hear heavy gunfire.

However, SaharaReporters has learnt that everyone had been asked to leave the barracks amid fears of an attack, especially as the police division has about six Fulani bandits in detention who are believed to be targeted by the gunmen to be rescued.

Already, a checkpoint has been placed outside and around the division, the source told SaharaReporters late Sunday evening.

“A checkpoint has been mounted outside and around the division and everyone has been asked to leave the barracks,” the source said.

“Also the Divisional Police Officer has asked everyone to calm down. The division has about six of the Fulani and there is panic those who attacked the Jos prison earlier will also attack the division to free their people. They had planned on attacking a police barracks too.”

Earlier, the Controller of Corrections (Public Relations Officer) at the Jos prison, Francis Enobore, while speaking for the Controller-General of Corrections on Sunday evening, confirmed the attack.

He added that gunmen who attacked the prison had been trapped inside the facility.

He also said the gunmen engaged the security personnel in the prison in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

“The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed the facility in large number with sophisticated weapons,” he had said.

The invaders were said to have arrived at the Custodial Center at about 1720hrs and immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

“Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.

“Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the centre.

“The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies. Update will be made available as events unfold.”

Similarly, some gunmen had on Monday, October 18 attacked the Oko Medium Security Centre in Edo State and freed the inmates.

The gunmen had overpowered the armed guards at the facility and looted shops along the road to the facility,

Also on Friday, October 22, gunmen had attacked one of the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), in Oyo State.

The facility known as Abolongo correctional facility was attacked by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen set all the prisoners at the facility free during the attack.

It was learnt that the attackers used grenades to gain access and set prisoners free.



