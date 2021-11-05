Police Rescue Abducted UNIABUJA Profs, Others

The police have reportedly rescued the six staff of the University of Abuja abducted by gunmen on Tuesday and reunited them with their families.

Details of the rescue operation were sketchy but the Federal Capital Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development in a statement this morning.

The PUNCH had reported how two professors, a non-academic staff, and three others were abducted from their official quarters.

The hoodlums numbering over 20 were said to have shot their way into the compound and whisked away their victims.

Twenty-four hours later, they demanded N300 million ransom.

It could not be confirmed whether ransom was paid before the victims were reportedly rescued by the police.

However, Adeh in her statement said, “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all abducted victims of the University of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies.

