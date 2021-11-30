Police Rescue Soldier, 15 Others Abducted By Insurgents In Borno State

Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents

A team of policemen patrolling Maiduguri-Damaturu road, on Monday, prevented the abduction of a soldier and 15 travellers by insurgents.

The soldier, a Lance Corporal, is attached to 4 Battalion, Marte.

Borno Police Command spokesman, ASP Sani Kamilu said the incident occurred around Yanakiri and Kondori villages when insurgents in about 20 gun trucks ambushed the motorists.

“They were intercepted and being abducted to the bush by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists.

“The crack team of the police in collaboration with the Police Rapid Response Squad on getting the information, pursued the suspected terrorists into the bush.

“After an exchange of fire, the victims were rescued due to the superior fire power and techniques by the police operatives,” Kamilu said.

He however said three of the travellers were still missing.

