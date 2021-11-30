Police Trail Those Who Killed And Beheaded Two Police Officers At Orsumoghu

Police trail those who killed and beheaded two police at Orsumoghu

THE Anambra State police command said Tuesday that it is on the trail of those who killed two policemen, beheaded and set them ablaze at Orsumoghu in Ihiala local government area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga told Vanguard that investigation into the incident is ongoing, although he could not say if there had been any arrest.

Meanwhile, condemnation has continued to trail the incident, with respondents in Awka urging the police to ensure that those behind the action were made to face the full weight of the law..

The awful video has been circulating in the social media with the people who cut off the heads of the policemen speaking Igbo took place at Orsumoghu, the border community between Anambra and Imo states..

Mr. Fabian Ndife, a resident of Awka described the incident as man’s inhumanity to man, adding that those involved might have been under the influence of a hard drug.

“That video in the social media was something that should condemned in its entirety. The worrisome part of it was that the miscreants relished in their dastardly act and eventually put it out for the whole world to see.

“This kind of thing has the tendency to cause disharmony in the country considering what the people were saying while killing the officers”.

Another respondent, Mr. Chijioke Nnadi said the incident was capable of jeopardizing the lives of Igbo people residing outside the South East and urged the leadership of youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo to prevail on their fellow youths to stop these killings.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/police-trail-those-who-killed-and-beheaded-two-police-at-orsumoghu/

