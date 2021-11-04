Policeman Stabs A Tricycle Rider To Death With A Dagger In Lagos Over ₦50

As shared by Rinu Oduala @SavvyRinu

This morning, a Nigerian Police officer stabbed a young man, Wale a.k.a “Eleyele”, a tricycle rider, to death with a dagger.

Reason: Wale refused to be extorted of 50 Naira as it was the usual practice of the police officers around Ile Iwe – Command, Meiran, Lagos.

This has led to a clash between the transport workers & the police officers at Ile-iwe command.

The Police PPRO said “forces have been currently deployed to the area”.

Residents report police officers currently throwing bottles & wielding knives.

#EndSARS

This is how young people often end up becoming victims of this failed system. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria

An unascertained number of people have been killed by alleged stray bullets of the police officers who are trying to quell the unrest rising as a result of Wale’s extrajudicial killing.

Mubaraq is a young school boy, who doubles as a vulcanizer apprentice. He is home as a result of the COVID vaccine holiday, and has been hit by an alleged police officer stray bullet in Meiran, Ipaja.

#EndSARS #StopKillingTheYouths

Wale, the tricycle rider, who was stabbed to death by a police officer attached to the Ile Iwe Police station, Meiran, Ipaja, Lagos on the morning of the 4th of November, 2021.

#EndSARS

The police officer who allegedly killed Wale. #EndSARS

We talk about young people often being victims of police brutality, because no one is protected from this madness.

“The youths of today are the leaders of tomorrow”…….but police don kill all the leaders of tomorrow finish today. #EndSARS



