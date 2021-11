Pope Francis Appoints Most Rev. Dr. Jonas Benson Okoye As Bishop Of Nnewi

The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Most Rev. Dr. Jonas Benson Okoye, formerly Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Diocese as Bishop of Nnewi Diocese.

Congratulations to you my lord bishop!

May God bless your ministry in Nnewi Diocese and the Church of Christ at large.

Shared by Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

