Popular Nairalander Cooks With Firewood (Pictures)

For several weeks now I have not cooked due to personal reasons best known to me.
I normally ordered food from food vendors and to be frank,it’s not only draining resources but most times,the meals are usually either soggy looking or over salty.
I had recently munch on crown cork(bottle cover)when I ordered for a plate of jellof rice .guess the vendor was benevolent enough to add the cork cover as extra meat.
I checked my cylinders today,and discovered that,I had practically ran out of gas,I made enquiries about the current cost of gas,and I was told it’s #850.so I went to my neighbors compound, gathered pieces of fire woods and viola I located a designated spot in my compound.
I had to look around for what to rotate the beans with, luckily I found some bunch of rippen plantains I hid inside the cupboard that I have forgotten.
I arrived with a very sumptuous meal of beans and plantain porridge.
I topped it with coca cola as time no dey.
I felt like an African woman in a very remote village whilst cooking the meal with firewoods .
Shouts out to peeps keeping it real with firewoods.
