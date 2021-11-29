Popular Nairalander Cooks With Firewood (Pictures)

For several weeks now I have not cooked due to personal reasons best known to me.

I normally ordered food from food vendors and to be frank,it’s not only draining resources but most times,the meals are usually either soggy looking or over salty.

I had recently munch on crown cork(bottle cover)when I ordered for a plate of jellof rice .guess the vendor was benevolent enough to add the cork cover as extra meat.

I checked my cylinders today,and discovered that,I had practically ran out of gas,I made enquiries about the current cost of gas,and I was told it’s #850.so I went to my neighbors compound, gathered pieces of fire woods and viola I located a designated spot in my compound.

I had to look around for what to rotate the beans with, luckily I found some bunch of rippen plantains I hid inside the cupboard that I have forgotten.

I arrived with a very sumptuous meal of beans and plantain porridge.

I topped it with coca cola as time no dey.

I felt like an African woman in a very remote village whilst cooking the meal with firewoods .

Shouts out to peeps keeping it real with firewoods.

N/B….. please keep your negative vibes and jabs to yourselves.

Cc: Lalasticlala

