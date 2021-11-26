Portugal Vs Turkey: One Of These Teams Won’t Be Heading To Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup Qualifying Draws for Europe takes place today:
How do the play-offs work?
The play-offs take place from March 24 to 29, 2022 with 10 group runners-up joined by the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking that have neither qualified directly as group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as group runners-up.
These 12 teams will be drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.
Who is seeded in the Play-offs?
Portugal
Scotland
Italy
Russia
Sweden
Wales
Who is unseeded in the play-offs?
Austria
North Macedonia
Turkey
Poland
Ukraine
Czech Republic
The Draws:
The 2022 World Cup World Cup European Play-Off draw:
◉ Path A
Scotland vs. Ukraine
Wales vs. Austria
(The winner of Wales v Austria will be at home for the final leg against the winner of Scotland/Ukraine)
◉ Path B
Russia vs. Poland
Sweden vs. Czech Republic
(The winner of Russia/Poland will be at home for the final leg against the winner of Sweden/Czech Republic)
◉ Path C
Italy vs. North Macedonia
Portugal vs. Turkey
(The winner of Portugal/Turkey will be at home for the final leg against the winner of Italy/Macedonia).
European teams already qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup
Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Croatia, England and Germany