Portugal Vs Turkey: One Of These Teams Won’t Be Heading To Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup Qualifying Draws for Europe takes place today:

How do the play-offs work?

The play-offs take place from March 24 to 29, 2022 with 10 group runners-up joined by the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking that have neither qualified directly as group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as group runners-up.

These 12 teams will be drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.

Who is seeded in the Play-offs?

Portugal

Scotland

Italy

Russia

Sweden

Wales

Who is unseeded in the play-offs?

Austria

North Macedonia

Turkey

Poland

Ukraine

Czech Republic



The Draws:

The 2022 World Cup World Cup European Play-Off draw:

◉ Path A

Scotland vs. Ukraine

Wales vs. Austria

(The winner of Wales v Austria will be at home for the final leg against the winner of Scotland/Ukraine)

◉ Path B

Russia vs. Poland

Sweden vs. Czech Republic

(The winner of Russia/Poland will be at home for the final leg against the winner of Sweden/Czech Republic)

◉ Path C

Italy vs. North Macedonia

Portugal vs. Turkey

(The winner of Portugal/Turkey will be at home for the final leg against the winner of Italy/Macedonia).

European Qualifiers

European teams already qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Croatia, England and Germany

Like this: Like Loading...